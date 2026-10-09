Watch: #CEA #Nageswaran Claims #India Needs Labour-Intensive Growth, Not Just #GDP Focus

At the Sa-Dhan National Conference 2026, Chief Economic Adviser Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran said policymakers must look beyond GDP figures and verify whether growth is translating into higher living standards for people at the bottom of the pyramid. He noted that India is a labour-surplus economy but inherited a capital-intensive growth model from the West, shaped by historical labour shortages. “We have to take extra effort to promote labour-intensive growth,” he said. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d