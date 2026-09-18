Watch: CEA #Nageswaran Reveals How #Globalisation Of 30 Years Has Ended

Chief Economic Advisor Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran, speaking at the 16th Indian Management Conclave, said the version of globalisation known for the past 30 years has ended. He clarified that global trade itself will not stop, but the era of frictionless efficiency and single-source global supply chains is over and will not return for at least a generation. Nageswaran also raised concerns about social media, noting that it is fragmenting the attention of the younger generation and straining their mental and physical health. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d