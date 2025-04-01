Watch Chile’s Gabriel Boric Stop PM Modi To Understand The Meaning Of Indian Flag | PM Modi Explains Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Tuesday met PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Amid their meeting, President Boric stopped to ask the meaning of the Indian Tricolor and the Ashoka Chakra. Watch!
