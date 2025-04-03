Watch: China, India, Pakistan, All Countries From This Chart That Trump Imposed Tariffs In 2 Mins US President Donald Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on the trading partners of the world's largest economy on April 2. Trump's ‘Liberation Day’ announcements had no country-specific exclusions as he announced new tariff rates for more than 180 countries. Apart from country-specific tariffs, Trump also announced the imposition of a 10 per cent baseline tariff. Watch the Trump announcement in 2 mins.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.