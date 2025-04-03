Watch: China, India, Pakistan, All Countries From This Chart That Trump Imposed Tariffs In 2 Mins

Updated: 03 Apr 2025, 12:42 PM IST

Watch: China, India, Pakistan, All Countries From This Chart That Trump Imposed Tariffs In 2 Mins US President Donald Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on the trading partners of the world's largest economy on April 2. Trump's ‘Liberation Day’ announcements had no country-specific exclusions as he announced new tariff rates for more than 180 countries. Apart from country-specific tariffs, Trump also announced the imposition of a 10 per cent baseline tariff. Watch the Trump announcement in 2 mins.