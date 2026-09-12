Watch: Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives In India After 7 Years Ahead Of BRICS Summit 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi on Saturday for a two-day visit to attend the BRICS Summit 2026, marking his first trip to India in seven years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Xi on Saturday evening. Trade and investment ties are expected to be among the key focus areas. The visit comes amid efforts by both countries to improve bilateral relations after years of diplomatic and military tensions.