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Watch: #CJI #SuryaKant Responds To #INDIABloc’s #ECI Meeting Request & Protest

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant has addressed the INDIA Bloc’s protest march and their demand to meet him. “I received a letter yesterday regarding a meeting request, and I responded to it last night, outlining the reasons why I will be unable to meet,” the CJI said. He added that the

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Published12 Oct 2026, 03:18 PM IST
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Watch: #CJI #SuryaKant Responds To #INDIABloc’s #ECI Meeting Request & Protest
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