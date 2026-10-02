Watch: CM #Vijay Launches Free #Bus Travel #Scheme For #Women & Trans People In #TamilNadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has launched the ‘Vettri Payanam Thittam’, a new public welfare scheme providing free bus travel for women and transgender people across the state. The initiative aims to improve mobility, reduce travel costs for women and transgender communities, and promote greater access to education, work and public services. The scheme covers government bus services statewide and forms part of the Vijay government’s early focus on welfare and inclusive policies. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d