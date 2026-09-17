Watch: #congressman #StenyHoyer Hails New #usa Sanctions On #Russia Amid #ukrainewar

US Congressman Steny Hoyer has welcomed the passage of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, calling it a good day for freedom, democracy and Ukraine. Hoyer said Russia violated its agreements by obtaining nuclear material while promising to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty, geography and democracy. He described the 2014 response to the annexation of Crimea as tepid and said today’s bipartisan action by the US Congress was a clear statement that such aggression should not stand. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d