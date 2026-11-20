Watch: Cyclone Akvan Triggers Heavy Rain In Odisha

Rough seas, torrential rainfall, and gusty winds battered Odisha’s Gopalpur coast on Friday morning as Cyclonic Storm Akvan made landfall along the South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coastline. Moving across the Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Akvan crossed the coast near Gopalpur with maximum sustained wind speeds of 70–80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph, triggering heavy downpours across Ganjam district—where Gopalpur alone recorded nearly 190 mm of rainfall—alongside waterlogging in Berhampur and strong winds extending up to Puri and Bhubaneswar.