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Watch: #CycloneArnab Brings Heavy Rain To Several Parts Of #AndhraPradesh

Strong gusty winds and heavy downpours have triggered severe weather conditions across Machilipatnam and surrounding areas in

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Published28 Oct 2026, 02:38 PM IST
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Watch: #CycloneArnab Brings Heavy Rain To Several Parts Of #AndhraPradesh
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