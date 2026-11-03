Watch: #CycloneMurasu Triggers Extensive Floods In #AndhraPradesh

Continuous heavy downpour triggered by Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu has led to extensive flooding and waterlogging across low-lying areas in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh. Residents in affected regions are facing disruption as rain continues to lash the area. Authorities are monitoring the situation and have advised people in vulnerable zones to stay alert. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d