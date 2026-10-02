Watch: Defence Secretary Reveals $600M Worth Buyers For India's BrahMos

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has called BrahMos a benchmark for India’s emerging defence export story, highlighting contracts and agreements to sell the system to three Southeast Asian countries — the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam. Singh said the missile has been proven in battle during Operation Sindoor and also has a successful air-launched version on Sukhoi aircraft. He described BrahMos as a high-end strategic system with tremendous potential to anchor India’s defence export momentum.