Watch: Defence Secy #RajeshKumarSingh Reveals $600M Buyers For #India's #BrahMos System

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has called BrahMos a benchmark for India’s emerging defence export story, highlighting contracts and agreements to sell the system to three Southeast Asian countries — the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam. Singh said the missile has been proven in battle during Operation Sindoor and also has a successful air-launched version on Sukhoi aircraft. He described BrahMos as a high-end strategic system with tremendous potential to anchor India’s defence export momentum. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d