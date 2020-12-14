OPEN APP
Home >Videos >Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers

Updated: 14 Dec 2020, 05:26 PM IST Mohammad Shuaib
  • Senior Delhi government ministers and AAP MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, are sitting on a 'hunger strike' in support of farmers who are protesting against the Centre's farm laws. Ministers Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, and party leader Aatishi are also present at the strike organised at the party headquarters. This comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a one-day fast in support of the farmers' protest on Sunday. Supporting the call given by the agitating farmers, he had urged AAP volunteers to join the farmers' agitation. Watch the full video for more details.
 

