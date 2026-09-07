Watch: #Delhi CM #RekhaGupta Provides BIG Update On #SatyaNiketan Collapse Probe

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced plans for a new policy requiring buildings that are 20, 30 or 40 years old to submit a structural audit report and certify their safety. Without this certification, such buildings will not be allowed to operate public services or facilities, including PG accommodations, nursing homes or schools. Speaking after the Satya Niketan building collapse, Gupta said officials whose negligence contributed to the tragedy will face immediate suspension. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d