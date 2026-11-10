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Watch: #Delhi Wakes Up To #Fog As Winter Sets In Across #NCR

Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region woke up to a layer of fog this morning, reducing visibility in several areas. Visuals from across the city show the early signs of the winter season settling in over the national capital. Watch the latest ground visuals of foggy conditions in Delhi and NCR. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d

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Published10 Nov 2026, 02:36 PM IST
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Watch: #Delhi Wakes Up To #Fog As Winter Sets In Across #NCR
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