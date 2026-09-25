Watch: #DelhiPolice Detains Youth #Congress Workers Protesting Against CEC #GyaneshKumar

Delhi: Police detained Indian Youth Congress workers during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The demonstrators were demanding his resignation. The protest took place in the national capital as the youth wing of the Congress party raised its voice over the functioning of the Election Commission. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d