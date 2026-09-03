Watch: Devastating Current State Of #Nepal Amid Flash Floods

Drone visuals capture the scale of devastation in Devighat, Nuwakot, as the death toll from Nepal’s catastrophic flash floods climbs further. Officials said the toll rose to 1,252 on Thursday after more bodies were recovered from the affected areas. Joint rescue teams led by the Nepal Army continued search and rescue operations for the ninth day, with 4,875 people still estimated to be missing. Authorities have also warned of possible fresh floods due to continuous rainfall in the upstream areas of the Bhotekoshi River. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d