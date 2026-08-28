Watch: Drone Visuals Show Current Devastating State In #Nepal Amid Flash Flood

Drone visuals capture the extent of damage in Nepal’s Trishuli area following a flash flood. The region is being evacuated once more amid the threat of another flood surge. Road construction work from Trishuli to Rasuka has been temporarily halted. All JCB machines have been recalled and moved to safer locations as authorities prioritise safety amid the ongoing flood risk. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d