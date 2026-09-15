Watch: #EAM #Jaishankar Hails #India’s Strategy Amid Global Turbulence At #ICWA

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, speaking at the 25th anniversary celebrations of the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), outlined key metrics for evaluating India’s approach to current global turbulence. He said diversification has safeguarded energy security by keeping supplies flowing and costs under control. New partners, markets and routings have protected and expanded India’s exports, while nimble solutions have strengthened supply chains. T Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d