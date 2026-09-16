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Watch: EAM Jaishankar Hails India’s Strategy Amid Global Turbulence At ICWA

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, speaking at the 25th anniversary celebrations of the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), outlined key metrics for evaluating India’s approach to current global turbulence. He said diversification has safeguarded energy security by keeping supplies flowing and costs under control. New partners, markets and routings have protected and expanded India’s exports, while nimble solutions have strengthened supply chains.

Livemint
Published16 Sep 2026, 10:07 AM IST
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EAM Jaishankar Hails India’s Strategy Amid Global Turbulence At ICWA
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