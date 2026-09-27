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Watch: EAM Jaishankar Rips Into Pakistan Over Terrorism & Indus Water Treaty At UNGA

Addressing the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said terrorism remains a persistent threat to peace, especially when it is state-sponsored with cross-border intent. “That this could be state-sponsored, with cross-border purpose, makes it a direct affront to the global order. Governments indulging in such practices must be held accountable. There must be no dilution in our zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism. Its financial aspects, in particular, should be exposed and should be countered,” Jaishankar said.

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Published27 Sep 2026, 04:12 PM IST
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EAM Jaishankar Rips Into Pakistan Over Terrorism & Indus Water Treaty At UNGA
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