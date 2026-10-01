Watch: Emotional Scenes In #TelAviv As Flyers Aboard #flydubai Horror Reach #Israel

Emotional scenes unfolded at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport as Israeli passengers arrived following the landing of the Flydubai rescue flight. The passengers were on board the Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight that witnessed mid-air cockpit chaos, during which the captain was stabbed before the aircraft landed safely. Their arrival marks the end of a tense journey that drew international attention and triggered an ongoing investigation. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d