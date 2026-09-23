Watch: FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies on MDR charges on UPI payments

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has explained that Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges on UPI do not apply to transactions below ₹2,000. Speaking in Chandigarh, she said the charge is neither a tax nor a cess and will not go into the Consolidated Fund of India. It is levied by service providers to improve the system and is a charge between operators, not passed on to consumers. Sitharaman accused the opposition of spreading misinformation and misleading the public on the issue, urging people to remain vigilant. She noted she had already clarified the matter during a parliamentary session.