Subscribe

Watch: FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies on MDR charges on UPI payments

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has explained that Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges on UPI do not apply to transactions below 2,000. Speaking in Chandigarh, she said the charge is neither a tax nor a cess and will not go into the Consolidated Fund of India. It is levied by service providers to improve the system and is a charge between operators, not passed on to consumers. Sitharaman accused the opposition of spreading misinformation and misleading the public on the issue, urging people to remain vigilant. She noted she had already clarified the matter during a parliamentary session.

Livemint
Published23 Sep 2026, 08:47 AM IST
Prefer LMon Google
Advertisement
FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies on MDR charges on UPI payments
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWatch: FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies on MDR charges on UPI payments
Advertisement
Read Next Story