Watch: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Tells PSU Banks To Go ‘Cool’ And Win Over Tech-Savvy Youth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and financial institutions to rethink their brand image and accessibility as India enters its next phase of growth. Addressing PSB and financial institution heads, Sitharaman stressed the need for banks to become more modern, technology-friendly and appealing to India’s young, tech-savvy population. She called for PSBs to shed outdated perceptions and build a more accessible and contemporary identity that resonates with younger customers. The message comes as India’s banking sector rapidly embraces digital technology, innovation and changing customer expectations.