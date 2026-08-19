Subscribe

Watch: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Tells PSU Banks To Go ‘Cool’ And Win Over Tech-Savvy Youth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and financial institutions to rethink their brand image and accessibility as India enters its next phase of growth. Addressing PSB and financial institution heads, Sitharaman stressed the need for banks to become more modern, technology-friendly and appealing to India’s young, tech-savvy population. She called for PSBs to shed outdated perceptions and build a more accessible and contemporary identity that resonates with younger customers. The message comes as India’s banking sector rapidly embraces digital technology, innovation and changing customer expectations.

Livemint
Published19 Aug 2026, 12:32 PM IST
Advertisement
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Tells PSU Banks To Go ‘Cool’ And Win Over Tech-Savvy Youth
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWatch: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Tells PSU Banks To Go ‘Cool’ And Win Over Tech-Savvy Youth
Advertisement
Read Next Story