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Watch: FM Sitharaman Gives Fresh Insight Into India-U.S. Trade Deal Talks

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that negotiations on the India-US trade deal are still ongoing, though both sides appear to have reached a plateau beyond which further concessions may be very difficult. Speaking at the Munich Leaders Meeting, Sitharaman noted that while the talks continue, any additional give-and-take would depend on whether room remains to operate on either side. She indicated that both countries would explore possibilities if such flexibility exists. The remarks come amid continued efforts to finalise a bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States.

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Published5 Oct 2026, 06:15 PM IST
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FM Sitharaman Gives Fresh Insight Into India-U.S. Trade Deal Talks
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