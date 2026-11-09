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Watch: Glimpse of proposed new National Stock Exchange building in BKC

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) performed a Bhoomi Pujan ceremony on 3rd November for a new building in BKC. Here's a glimpse of what the proposed design looks like!

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Published9 Nov 2026, 09:40 AM IST
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Watch: Glimpse of proposed new National Stock Exchange building in BKC
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