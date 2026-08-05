Watch: Guatemala Turns Apocalyptic As Fuego Volcano Erupts, Govt Issues High Alert

Guatemala’s Fuego volcano has erupted again, prompting authorities to issue an orange alert and begin preventive evacuations. Hundreds have been moved to safety as pyroclastic flows descend and ash alerts are issued. Highways and schools have been shut. The eruption brings back memories of the deadly 2018 disaster that killed nearly 200 people. Fuego remains one of the most active volcanoes in the country.