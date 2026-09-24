Watch: Heavy #Rain Continues In #Odisha As #BayofBengal Depression Intensifies

Odisha is witnessing heavy rainfall as a depression over the Bay of Bengal continues to influence the weather. District administrations across the state are closely monitoring vulnerable areas for any potential impact. Authorities remain on alert to ensure the safety of residents in low-lying and flood-prone regions as the rain persists. Watch the latest update on the weather situation in Odisha and the ongoing monitoring efforts. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d