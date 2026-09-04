Watch: Heavy Rain Cripples #uttarpradesh's #prayagraj

Ghats in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, have been submerged as water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers continue to rise due to heavy rainfall. The swelling rivers have led to flooding along the riverbanks, affecting access to the ghats and raising concerns for local residents and visitors. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely amid ongoing monsoon rains in the region. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d