Watch: Heavy #Rain Lashes Several Parts Of #Delhi

Heavy rainfall has lashed parts of Delhi, with strong downpours reported across several areas of the national capital. Visuals from the Supreme Court premises show wet roads, water accumulation and people taking shelter as the rain continues. The showers have brought temporary relief from the heat but also caused waterlogging in low-lying spots and slower traffic movement in affected zones. Authorities are monitoring the situation as more rain is expected in the coming hours. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d