Subscribe

Watch: Heavy #Rain Lashes Several Parts Of #Delhi

Heavy rainfall has lashed parts of Delhi, with strong downpours reported across several areas of the national capital. Visuals from the Supreme Court premises show wet roads, water accumulation and people taking shelter as the rain continues. The showers have brought temporary relief from the heat but also caused waterlogging in low-lying spots and slower traffic movement in affected zones. Authorities are monitoring the situation as more rain is expected in the coming hours. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d

Livemint
Published15 Oct 2026, 02:48 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Watch: Heavy #Rain Lashes Several Parts Of #Delhi
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWatch: Heavy #Rain Lashes Several Parts Of #Delhi
Advertisement
Read Next Story