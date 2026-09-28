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Watch: Heavy #Rain Triggers Flooding Along #PanduRiver In #UttarPradesh's #Kanpur

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rainfall has caused flooding that has inundated areas along the Pandu River. Low-lying localities near the river have been affected as water levels rose following persistent downpours. Local authorities are monitoring the situation and advising residents in vulnerable zones to remain alert. Watch the latest visuals and updates on the flooding in Kanpur. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d

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Published28 Sep 2026, 03:10 PM IST
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Watch: Heavy #Rain Triggers Flooding Along #PanduRiver In #UttarPradesh's #Kanpur
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HomeVideosWatch: Heavy #Rain Triggers Flooding Along #PanduRiver In #UttarPradesh's #Kanpur
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