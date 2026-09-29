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Watch: Heavy rain triggers flooding in Kanpur, U.P.

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rainfall has caused flooding that has inundated areas along the Pandu River. Low-lying localities near the river have been affected as water levels rose following persistent downpours. Local authorities are monitoring the situation and advising residents in vulnerable zones to remain alert.

Livemint
Published29 Sep 2026, 09:05 AM IST
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Watch: Heavy rain triggers flooding in Kanpur, U.P.
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