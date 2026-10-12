Watch: Heavy Security Across #Delhi For #INDIABloc's Meeting Over #CEC Protest

Security personnel have been deployed outside the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi ahead of a meeting of the INDIA Bloc. The heightened security comes in the backdrop of the Opposition’s ongoing protest march and related political activities. Authorities are taking precautionary measures to maintain law and order around the venue. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d