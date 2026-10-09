Watch: Heavy Security At #Delhi's #JantarMantar Ahead Of #CJP #ECI Protest

Numerous CCTV cameras have been installed around Jantar Mantar in Delhi in view of a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party on 10th October. Authorities have also enforced Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the area to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents. The heightened security measures come as police prepare for the planned demonstration at the popular protest site. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d