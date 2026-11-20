Watch: Houthis Damage Saudi Arabia's Iconic 80-Storey Tower In Riyadh's Financial District

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have struck Riyadh’s iconic 80-storey PIF Tower—the tallest skyscraper in the Saudi capital and headquarters of the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF)—damaging several floors of the landmark financial hub. According to Saudi Civil Defence and reports from Sky News, the November 19 strike shattered windows across seven to eight floors, bent sections of the tower’s metal facade, and damaged nearby buildings in the King Abdullah Financial District, though no casualties were reported.