Watch: INDIA bloc’s anti-CEC protest march in New Delhi

The INDIA bloc’s protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar comes two days after the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest against him. The CJP-led protest followed an Indian Express report that revealed alleged irregularities and an internal rift within the poll panel, with the two other election commissioners raising objections related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi announced on Sunday that the bloc would take to the streets again on Monday, alleging that Delhi Police and Bharatiya Janata Party workers used violence against students and women during the CJP-led protest.