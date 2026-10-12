Subscribe

Watch: INDIA bloc’s anti-CEC protest march in New Delhi

The INDIA bloc’s protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar comes two days after the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest against him. The CJP-led protest followed an Indian Express report that revealed alleged irregularities and an internal rift within the poll panel, with the two other election commissioners raising objections related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi announced on Sunday that the bloc would take to the streets again on Monday, alleging that Delhi Police and Bharatiya Janata Party workers used violence against students and women during the CJP-led protest.

Livemint
Published12 Oct 2026, 07:19 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
INDIA bloc’s anti-CEC protest march in New Delhi
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWatch: INDIA bloc’s anti-CEC protest march in New Delhi
Advertisement
Read Next Story