Subscribe

Watch: India Condemns Red Sea Escalation & Attacks On Saudi Territory

MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has expressed deep concern over the escalating security situation in the Red Sea area.

Livemint
Published21 Sep 2026, 07:46 AM IST
Prefer LMon Google
Advertisement
Watch: India Condemns Red Sea Escalation & Attacks On Saudi Territory
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWatch: India Condemns Red Sea Escalation & Attacks On Saudi Territory
Advertisement
Read Next Story