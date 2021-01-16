Watch: India's first vaccine recipients get shots after PM Modi's speech

Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 02:47 PM IST

After a wait of almost a year, the end to the Covi... moreAfter a wait of almost a year, the end to the Covid-19 pandemic seems to be in sight. India launched its vaccination drive against the disease on January 16, 2021 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation. Healthcare workers and frontline workers are part of the first phase of vaccination. Watch the full video for more.