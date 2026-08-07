Watch: Ink Attack On Student Leader Neha Bora During Jharkhand Protest March

Tensions flared in Ranchi on Friday when ink was allegedly hurled at AISA national president Neha Bora while she led a march towards the Jharkhand Assembly in support of students protesting the alleged JPSC paper leak. Students have been sitting in for 14 days demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC exam. Police intervened and detained several people, including the accused. Bora alleged the attack was carried out by individuals linked to the BJP and RSS. The accused has been taken into custody.