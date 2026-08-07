Subscribe

Watch: Ink Attack On Student Leader Neha Bora During Jharkhand Protest March

Tensions flared in Ranchi on Friday when ink was allegedly hurled at AISA national president Neha Bora while she led a march towards the Jharkhand Assembly in support of students protesting the alleged JPSC paper leak. Students have been sitting in for 14 days demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC exam. Police intervened and detained several people, including the accused. Bora alleged the attack was carried out by individuals linked to the BJP and RSS. The accused has been taken into custody.

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2026, 09:56 PM IST
Advertisement
Watch: Ink Attack On Student Leader Neha Bora During Jharkhand Protest March
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWatch: Ink Attack On Student Leader Neha Bora During Jharkhand Protest March
Advertisement
Read Next Story