Watch: Iranians Burn Banners Of #Trump, #JDVance & #Netanyahu After #usmidterms Results

In Tehran, people were seen burning banners of US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the Republican Party’s losses in the 2026 US midterm elections. The scenes reflect reactions in Iran to the Democratic gains that handed control of both chambers of Congress to the opposition, dealing a significant political setback to the Trump administration. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d