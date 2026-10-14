Watch: #Jaishankar Argues ‘Order vs Disorder Is A False #Dichotomy

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, rejected the idea of a simple order-versus-disorder binary. “This dichotomy of order and disorder is a false dichotomy,” he said. “We are talking of order as we know it currently, with all its limitations and flaws, and a different kind of order.” Jaishankar noted that the post-1945 system concentrated capability, responsibility and benefits with one or two countries. Recent conflicts, he added, have shown the limits of power. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d