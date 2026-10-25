Watch: #Jaishankar Claims Global South Faces 4F Crisis of Finance, Fuel, Food & Fertilizer

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has highlighted the Global South’s 4F crisis — finance, fuel, food and fertilizer — and called for urgent de-risking of the international economy. Speaking at the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan on UN Day in Delhi, Jaishankar said the Global North has equal stakes in finding solutions and that market distortions through choke points only add to suffering. A genuine dialogue, he said, is overdue. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d