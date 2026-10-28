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Watch: Jio shares make blockbuster debut at over 21% premium over IPO price

Kicking off its trading on a strong note, shares of Jio Platforms listed at 1,358 on both BSE and NSE Ltd on Wednesday, October 28, a premium of 21.36 per cent over the issue price of 1,119. The listing of Jio Platforms has largely been in line with market expectations.

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Published28 Oct 2026, 01:51 PM IST
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Jio shares make blockbuster debut at over 21% premium over IPO price
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